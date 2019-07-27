Image zoom John Chu/Twitter

Film director Jon M. Chu and his wife just welcomed their second child into the world.

The 38-year-old and his wife, Kristin Hodge, announced the birth of their son, Jonathan Heights Chu, on Twitter Saturday morning.

“I took the day off yesterday from shooting @Lin_Manuel’s #InTheHeightsMovie so I could witness my beautiful wife give birth to our first son… Introducing Jonathan Heights Chu (aka Heights),” Chu, who directed Crazy Rich Asians, wrote.

“May your hands always be connected to others but your view be towards the skies,” Chu added.

Chu and Hodge are already parents to daughter Willow, who was born in July 2017.

“At 12:02 PM on Friday July 26th 2019 he landed onto our planet by way of New York City. With a backpack full of bravery and rockets fueled by resilience strapped onto his sneakers, Willow’s little rebel brother knows no limits and only looks in one direction: UP,” the proud dad wrote on Instagram.

“One day, he will show us the way to the stars and beyond. In the meantime he’s our little astronomer. Introducing Jonathan Heights Chu. The second member of the Chuniverse Space Academy. Oh, and I’m exhausted… but not half as exhausted as my wife Kristin who deserves a damn award for her achievements today!” he said.

Chu is currently in the process of directing the upcoming film In the Heights, which will star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dascha Polanco from Orange is the New Black, and Anthony Ramos.

“+1! Welcome HOME, Jonathan Heights Chu!” Miranda tweeted.

The musical-drama is set for a June 26, 2020, release, and is based on Miranda’s broadway adaptation of Quiara Alegría Hudes musical In the Heights from 1977.

As a broadway play, In the Heights received 13 Tony Award nominations in 2008, and won four of them, including the categories Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Choreography.