Jon Bon Jovi's Cutest Family Pictures Over the Years
Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley have four kids together: Stephanie, 28, Jesse, 27, Jake, 19, and Romeo, 17. See the Bongiovi family's cutest pictures together over the years in honor of the singer's 60th birthday on March 2
Jon Bon Jovi With His Family in April 2018
Jon Bon Jovi had his entire family by his side for his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in April 2018.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Son Jesse in November 2019
The singer snapped a selfie with his son Jesse as they attended a game at Notre Dame Stadium in November 2019.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Wife Dorothea Hurley and Son Jesse in March 2019
In March 2019, Bon Jovi, his wife Dorothea Hurley (who was his high school sweetheart!), and their son Jesse attended an event in L.A. to celebrate the launch of the singer and Jesse's wine brand, Hampton Water Rosé.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Family in August 2019
Bon Jovi was joined by wife Hurley, son Jesse, son Jake, and daughter Stephanie as they attended an event in the Hamptons in August 2019.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Family in November 2013
In November 2013, Bon Jovi and his family proved great style is black-and-white at the Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace.
Jon Bon Jovi's Sweet Father's Day Tribute
The rocker shared a loving video montage of his kids when they were little on Father's Day 2021. "This is what it's all about… my Story of Love. Happy father's day," he wrote.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Son Jesse in December 2019
Bon Jovi enjoyed a glass of wine with his son Jesse as they dined out.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Wife Dorothea Hurley and Daughter Stephanie in August 2015
Bon Jovi attended the opening night of Broadway's Hamilton alongside his his wife Hurley and their daughter Stephanie in August 2015 in N.Y.C.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Son Jesse in February 2021
Bon Jovi and his son Jesse posed in front of a scenic sunset in this Instagram from February 2021.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Daughter Stephanie in June 2010
Bon Jovi gave his daughter Stephanie a kiss on the cheek as they attended a fashion show for White Trash Beautiful (a collaboration with his Bon Jovi bandmate Richie Sambora) in June 2010.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Family in June 2018
Bon Jovi and his wife brought along their sons Jake and Romeo for a private U2 concert at the Apollo in June 2018.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Wife Dorothea Hurley and Son Romeo
In June 2021, Bon Jovi, his wife, and son Romeo attended the Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert together.
Jon Bon Jovi With His Family in June 2017
Bon Jovi was joined by two of his sons, Jake and Romeo, and his wife as they attended a ceremony for the Jefferson Awards Foundation in June 2017.