The 50-year-old Jackass star recently admitted he doesn't want his children to follow in his footsteps

Johnny Knoxville Says Son Rocko, 12, Has His 'Jackass Gene': 'I Have to Worry' About Him

Johnny Knoxville is passing down his love for wild and dangerous stunts.

The 50-year-old Jackass star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed to guest host Jay Leno which of his three children inherited his "Jackass gene." Knoxville is dad to son Rocko, 12, and daughters Madison, 26, and Arlo, 10.

"Luckily my daughters, that gene didn't get passed down to them. You know, girls are just smarter than boys and I don't have to worry about them," the MTV star explained.

"But my son is just like my father. So he's got this funny look in his eye so yeah, I have to worry about Rocko," Knoxville added.

Despite Knoxville's love for stunts, it's not something he wants to share with his children and at home, he enjoys being "just dad."

Last month, the action star appeared on The Howard Stern Show and recounted the moment his son first found out about Jackass after keeping the show unknown to his kids.

"I'm like, yeah Dad has a show where he does silly pranks and stunts but you can't really see it because it's naughty," Knoxville said.

"I am proud of Jackass, as silly and absurd as it is. It's something that me and my friends did together and we get to share with the world," he continued. "But at the end of the day, I don't want my son following in my footsteps."

Knoxville launched Jackass with Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze in 2000, with the series originally airing for three seasons on MTV.

The show was followed by six feature adaptations, beginning with 2002's Jackass: The Movie and culminating in the soon-to-be-released Jackass Forever.

An official synopsis for the sequel reads, "Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original Jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever."