Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Hopes Baby on the Way with Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Is a Girl

Johnny Galecki is hoping to see pink very soon!

One week after Galecki, 43, and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer confirmed they were expecting their first child, the Big Bang Theory star appeared on The Talk, where he opened up about his little bundle of joy on the way.

As he chatted with the hosts, Galecki was asked about his bright pink nails and whether the color was any indication of his upcoming child’s sex. Despite the choice being mostly about superstitions, Galecki revealed he was secretly hoping for a daughter.

“I get a little bored looking exactly the same way for 9 and a half months every year playing Leonard,” he said of his Big Bang character. “So we wrapped and I threw some blue in my hair, then I got superstitious that I was manifesting a boy, when I kind of prefer a girl.”

Catching himself, the actor added, “Don’t play this tape for my child years from now!”

“So, I painted my nails pink to try to even out the energy there,” he finished, noting that his baby’s health was the most important thing to him.

While on the show, cohost Sara Gilbert also shared a funny story about how Galecki revealed to her that his girlfriend was expecting at the Big Bang Theory‘s finale wrap party.

“I’m sitting with Johnny and his girlfriend … and he’s like, ‘I gotta tell you, we’re expecting a baby,” Gilbert recalled. “When he said that, I burst into tears, so tears are coming down my face … and Stephanie, [Aisha Tyler’s former make-up artist on The Talk] sees me and she walks up and says, ‘I know, isn’t it so sad that the show is ending?'”

“And I couldn’t say anything, so I was like, ‘Oh yes, yes,'” Gilbert, 44, added.

Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki

Johnny Galecki on The Talk

Last week, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the actor, who has been on the Big Bang Theory for over a decade, and his girlfriend, 21, were expecting their first child together.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple told PEOPLE.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours,” Galecki and Meyer added.

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer

The pair went public with their romance in September 2018 and made their awards show debut in November at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 in Santa Monica.

Then in December of that same year, Meyer shut down engagement rumors after fans speculated their relationship status on Instagram.

Galecki had shared a photo to Instagram of himself and Meyer with their arms wrapped around each other and both wearing rings on their ring fingers.

While the bands spurred speculation among some of Galecki’s fans that the two could be married — “I see matching rings,” said one Instagram user, while another commented, “Are you married???” — Meyer set the record straight.

Posting the same photo that her boyfriend shared, Meyer captioned the image, “#notmarried.”

While Galecki is over the moon about his baby on the way, don’t expect his Big Bang character to be a dad as well.

During the current 12th and final season, Leonard and wife Penny (Kaley Cuoco) have had discussions about raising a family together. However, during the “The Paintball Scattering” episode, Leonard tells Stuart (Kevin Sussman) that he’s terrified about pushing Penny to have a kid (something she has said she doesn’t want) and subsequently her ending their relationship.

With the risk of losing Penny, Leonard told his wife that he’s changed his mind on wanting to have a baby with her.

The Big Bang Theory‘s two-part series finale airs May 16 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.