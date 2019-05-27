Big Boy Theory! Johnny Galecki and Pregnant Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Reveal Sex of First Child

It all started with a big bang — of blue!

Johnny Galecki and girlfriend Alaina Meyer‘s first child on the way will be a son, the couple shared on Instagram Sunday evening, posting photos and videos from their sex-reveal party.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Friends and family gathered for the outdoor event, where they ate a variety of goodies (including pink- and blue-frosted cupcakes) as the parents-to-be announced they were having a boy with the help of blue paint.

“A day I’ll never forget,” Galecki, 44, captioned a sweet image of himself and his pregnant girlfriend sharing a smooch following the big reveal.

“To all those who voted boy you were right!” Meyer, 22, wrote of another couple photo on her Instagram story, showing Galecki sporting a huge open-mouthed grin.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer's sex reveal party Alaina Meyer/Instagram

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer's sex reveal party Alaina Meyer/Instagram

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer's sex reveal party Alaina Meyer/Instagram

RELATED: Baby on Board! Johnny Galecki and Pregnant Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Step Out in N.Y.C.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Meyer and Galecki’s baby news earlier this month, with the couple saying in a joint statement, “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world.”

“We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours,” they added.

The pair went public with their romance in September 2018 and made their awards show debut in November at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

In December of the same year, Meyer shut down engagement rumors after fans speculated about their relationship status on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Big Bang Theory Series Finale: Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Characters Are Having a Baby!

Galecki appeared on The Talk on May 10, where he rocked bright pink nails that led to questions about the sex of his baby on the way — and the actor revealed he was secretly hoping for a daughter.

“I get a little bored looking exactly the same way for nine and a half months every year playing Leonard,” he said of his Big Bang character who, as viewers learned in the May 16 series finale, is also expecting a baby.

“So we wrapped and I threw some blue in my hair, then I got superstitious that I was manifesting a boy, when I kind of prefer a girl,” he continued.

Catching himself, Galecki added, “Don’t play this tape for my child years from now!” and revealed “I painted my nails pink to try to even out the energy there,” noting that his baby’s health was the most important thing to him.