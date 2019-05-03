Bazinga! Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Expecting First Child

Johnny Galecki is going to be a dad!

As his over decade-long run on Big Bang Theory comes to an end, the actor, 43, is getting ready for a new chapter in his life: fatherhood. PEOPLE exclusively confirms that Galecki and girlfriend Alaina Meyer are expecting their first child.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple tells PEOPLE.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours,” Galecki and Meyer, 21, add.

The pair went public with their romance in September 2018 and made their awards show debut in November at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 in Santa Monica.

Courtesy Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer

Then in December of that same year, Meyer shut down engagement rumors after fans speculated their relationship status on Instagram.

Galecki had shared a photo to Instagram of himself and Meyer with their arms wrapped around each other and both wearing rings on their ring fingers. While the bands spurred speculation among some of Galecki’s fans that the two could be married — “I see matching rings,” said one Instagram user, while another commented, “Are you married???” — Meyer set the record straight.

Posting the same photo that her boyfriend shared, Meyer captioned the image, “#notmarried.”

While Galecki is over the moon about his baby on the way, don’t expect his BBT character Leonard Hofstadter to be a dad as well.

During the current 12th and final season, Leonard and wife Penny (Kaley Cuoco) have had discussions about raising a family together. However, during the “The Paintball Scattering” episode, Leonard tells Stuart (Kevin Sussman) that he’s terrified about pushing Penny to have a kid (something she has said she doesn’t want) and subsequently her ending their relationship.

With the risk of losing Penny, Leonard told his wife that he’s changed his mind on wanting to have a baby with her.

The Big Bang Theory‘s two-part series finale airs May 16 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.