Johnny Dailey and Wife Michelle Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Mary Jo: 'Welcome to the World'

Johnny and Michelle Dailey's baby girl joins big brothers Cooper and Massey

Angela Andaloro
Published on December 9, 2022 02:36 PM
Johnny Dailey and Wife Michelle
Country singer Johnny Dailey is now a father of three!

Dailey and wife Michelle have welcomed their third baby together, daughter Mary Jo Dailey, the 31-year-old announced on Instagram Friday.

"Welcome to the world, Mary Jo," he simply captioned the photo, which shows him holding his daughter with help from sons Cooper and Massey.

The couple has yet to share any more details about their baby girl's arrival.

The singer revealed their exciting pregnancy news in the music video for his track "Got Married" in August. As he sings about his life's unconventional path, the video ends with a scene where Dailey and wife Michelle sit on their porch with their two sons Cooper and Massey, one of whom holds out a sonogram photo.

"When I found out we were having a third baby, I was downstairs drinking coffee and Michelle came up and showed me a positive test," Dailey told PEOPLE of the moment they found out the joyful news.

The country singer also shared their excitement to welcome their first baby girl.

"Since we have two boys we were hoping for a little girl," Dailey said. "A few weeks later, we found out it was a girl! We are both so excited."

"Michelle has been spending a lot of time getting the nursery ready, which is great because she's good at all the design stuff," he shared. "I'm excited for her to have a little girl in a house full of boys."

Looking back at the journey to this moment, Dailey told PEOPLE, "When I met my wife, we dated for eight months and then found out we had a baby on the way. A few months later we got married."

"This song is about how sometimes the unexpected happens in life, and in this situation, it turned out to be the best thing that happened to me and changed the course of my life."

Added Dailey, "Shortly after, we moved to Nashville. I couldn't imagine chasing this dream without my family by my side."

