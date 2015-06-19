"johnnie-O is an absolute perfect fit for me and my three boys. The style, comfort and product offerings are a direct match with our lifestyle," Chris O'Donnell tells PEOPLE

So Cute! johnnie-O Takes Father-Son Style to the Next Level

What little boy doesn’t want to be just like Dad?

And while stomping around in his father’s shoes and tie may be a memorable milestone in a little boy’s life, actually getting to walk the streets while dressed like their fave super hero would be so much cooler.

Enter johnnie-O‘s super stylish line of father and son apparel that celebrities and their mini-mes are already loving. (Hello, Father’s Day gift!)

From its button-down shirts and preppy polos to its shorts and swimwear, the cool collection brings a Southern California vibe to your favorite guys’ get-ups.

“Father’s Day is what I would call a ‘double header’ for me as I became a father one year ago. Now, I can celebrate the incredible life of my dad and celebrate my new relationship with my incredible son, Jack,” John O’Donnell, the brand’s founder, tells PEOPLE.

“johnnie-O is an absolute perfect fit for me and my three boys. The style, comfort and product offerings are a direct match with our lifestyle,” the NCIS: Los Angeles actor tells PEOPLE.

For more on the line, go to johnnie-O.com or visit their store in Santa Monica, California.

