Johnathon Schaech and his wife Julie confirmed her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in January

She's Here! Johnathon Schaech and Wife Julie Welcome Their Second Child: 'I'm in Love'

Welcome to the world, baby Schaech!

Johnathon Schaech announced the birth of his baby girl on Saturday, sharing a video of himself with the newborn. "Welcome to the world," he says in the clip, which was captioned: "I'm in #love."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star also shared moments from his wife Julie Solomon's home birth on Instagram Story, concluding the series of photos with a sweet mother-daughter image.

Schaech and Solomon are also parents to 6½-year-old big brother Camden Quinn.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Johnathon Schaech Johnathon Schaech / Instagram

The Legends of Tomorrow actor, 50, and his wife, 35, confirmed her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in January, with Schaech saying, "So grateful for this new little miracle to be part of our story."

In a photo shared with PEOPLE, Julie, a business and branding coach, cradled her baby bump while wearing a long blue dress as a smiling Schaech, also dressed in blue, had his arm around their son.

"We are beyond overjoyed to be expanding our family!" she said. "Being parents to Camden has been one of the greatest gifts in our marriage and life. This is something that, well, we didn't know if it would ever happen again for us, so we are so grateful for this miracle."

"Camden was so excited when we told him the news on Christmas morning," Julie added. "He's been asking for a little brother or sister for a while now."

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals

Both parents-to-be shared updates throughout Julie's pregnancy to Instagram over the months. In the caption of a recent bump photo, Julie celebrated the 40-week mark and her official due date.

"Officially our due date but I don't think she's quite ready yet," the expectant mom wrote. "Did a long walk at the park to work up a nice sweat and get her moving. The rest will continue to be up to her. Impatience can really be a joy killer of the present moment."

"It can also force women into really traumatic labors. So, just trying to enjoy the last time I'll ever have a sweet bump and remember that she'll come at the right time, even if it's not my right time!" Julie added.