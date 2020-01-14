Johnathon Schaech and Wife Julie Expecting Second Child: 'We Are So Grateful for This Miracle'

Image zoom Johnathon Schaech and family Laura Moll Photography

Johnathon Schaech is starting off 2020 with a big announcement!

The Legends of Tomorrow actor, 50, and wife Julie Solomon are expecting their second child, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

The new baby, due in July, will join the couple’s son Camden Quinn, 6.

“So grateful for this new little miracle to be part of our story,” Schaech tells PEOPLE.

Adds the second-time mom-to-be, “We are beyond overjoyed to be expanding our family! Being parents to Camden has been one of the greatest gifts in our marriage and life. This is something that, well, we didn’t know if it would ever happen again for us, so we are so grateful for this miracle. Camden was so excited when we told him the news on Christmas morning. He’s been asking for a little brother or sister for a while now.”

In a photo shared with PEOPLE, Julie, a business and branding coach, cradles her baby bump while wearing a long blue dress, as a smiling Schaech, also dressed in blue, has his arm around their son.

Earlier this month, Julie — host of The Influencer podcast — seemingly hinted at their good news as she reflected on the start of the new year, and all that she hoped 2020 would bring.

“2019 was a beautiful year, because it’s always a beautiful year to be alive. I did a lot of releasing. Changing of property, deeper spiritual connection, career growth, a new deepening in my marriage and creation were a huge part of my year,” she wrote, before noting that “the number 2020 holds much meaning regarding the direction your life is supposed to take.”

“This number signifies the huge potential that your life holds. When this number becomes a common feature in your life, the angels want you to use your gifts and talents to better your world. It’s reminding you that you have goals to accomplish. This number urges you to remain committed,” she added.

Schaech and his wife welcomed their Camden in September 2013, months after they tied the knot in an intimate beach ceremony in Ocean City, Maryland.

Although Schaech is a Maryland native and longtime fan of the Baltimore Orioles, he previously told PEOPLE that his wife was the one who deserved credit for their son’s name.

“Julie came up with ‘Camden’ — she had no idea my hometown team played at Camden Yards,” he said, adding that they had “my team pennant hanging up in the baby room.”

Prior to welcoming his first child, Schaech told PEOPLE that he had “wanted to be a dad more than anything in the world.”

“It is life-changing. Good things come to those who wait. I feel so lucky,” he said.

Schaech will next be seen in Michael Cristofer’s The Night Clerk opposite Ana De Armas, in theaters February 2020. He just wrapped Michael Carney’s Quiet in My Town and is reprising his role as Jonah Hex on the CW’s DC Crossover event Crisis On Infinite.