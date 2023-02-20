John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Sweet 69th Birthday Tribute: 'My Hero'

Ella Travolta marked her dad's big day with a loving tribute on Sunday

By
Published on February 20, 2023 11:39 AM
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates his Birthday in IG Post
Photo: Ella Bleu Travolta/Instagram

Ella Travolta is celebrating her "hero" father John Travolta!

On Sunday, the 22-year-old actress celebrated her dad's 69th birthday by sharing her love on Instagram.

"Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero," Ella wrote, alongside a photo of the two, posed cheek to cheek. "The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy❤️❤️❤️"

John returned the sweet sentiments right back, writing: "I love you too my dearest Ella. More than you know."

The father and daughter share a tight bond and deep pride for one another's accomplishments.

The Paradise City actor shares Ella and her brother Ben, 12, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple were also parents to son Jett before he died at age 16 in 2009.

John previously opened up to PEOPLE about how he couldn't be prouder of his daughter, who has decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents and pursue acting. In 2019, Ella starred in The Poison Rose, a thriller that starred her father and Morgan Freeman.

John Travolta and daughter Ella Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Randy Holmes via Getty

"She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous," Travolta shared in August 2019. "I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her. And maybe that's a valid contribution."

In return, the "Dizzy" singer frequently marvels about the special relationship she has with her dad— and the impact he's had on her life — on social media.

"You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is," she wrote in 2021. "You make everyday better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around. I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday❤️"

