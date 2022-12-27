John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch

John Travolta is enjoying quality time with his family this holiday season.

On Monday, the Pulp Fiction star, 68, sat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, in front of the family's Christmas tree to record a joyful message. The short clip documented the actor, with Ben's dog Peanut perched on his knee, and his children wishing fans a Merry Christmas.

"Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," he captioned the video.

Travolta shares Ben and Ella with late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple also shares son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

Last month, the Grease star shared a cute photo of his son cuddling up to his dog Peanut in celebration of the pre-teen's birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my Ben! From your Dad, Ella and Peanut!! We love you so much!!"

Travolta adopted Peanut for his son after Jamie Lee Curtis brought the dog — formerly named Mac N Cheese — on stage at the 94th Academy Awards as she honored Betty White and her dedication to animal welfare.

Ella also celebrated her little brother on social media by posting a sweet picture of Ben holding the adorable pup by his side.

"Happy Birthday to the sweetest boy I know❤️🎉🐶 I love you!!!" she captioned the post.

John Travolta/Instagram

In September, Travolta praised his daughter after she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show for their Cara Loves Karl capsule collection.

"So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!" he captioned a photo of Ella wearing a black pantsuit over a matching black lace bustier.

It's been a busy year for Ella, who released her debut single "Dizzy" in January while preparing to drop a full EP. She announced the news with a video of herself and her dad lip-syncing to the song.

"It's been a long time coming but I'm still that 14-year-old weird girl at heart and I love it. Hope you like it, link in my bio and story," Ella wrote at the time.