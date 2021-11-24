John Travolta Wishes His 'Beautiful' Son Ben a Happy 11th Birthday: 'Your Dad Adores You'

John Travolta is honoring his "beautiful" son.

On Tuesday, the 67-year-old actor celebrated his son Ben's 11th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram. Travolta shared a photo of himself posing with Ben and his 21-year-old daughter Ella.

"Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you! 🎂," the Hairspray star captioned his post.

Ella later commented on her dad's post, writing, "Happy Birthday Ben! ❤️🎉❤️." She also honored her little brother on her own account.

"Happy Birthday Benjamin! The sweetest boy I know," Ella wrote alongside a photo of the preteen holding their dog. "You continue to teach me so much and brighten our lives. I love you! ❤️🎉🎈."

Ben Travolta Birthday Credit: Ella Travolta/Instagram

Ben recently made an appearance on his father's Instagram when the two celebrated Halloween together.

The Grease star posted a selfie as the two smiled on a beach during a cloudy day. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Halloween everybody! 🎃 What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?"

Ella then commented, "❤️🎃 Reese's!!"

Travolta shares Ben with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

john travolta and son Credit: john travolta/ instagram

In August, while appearing on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, Travolta opened up about the emotional conversation he and his son had after Preston's death.

The star recalled that during a walk through their neighborhood late one night, Ben explained to him that he was afraid to lose him too. "He said to me once, 'Because Mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,' " Travolta said.

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," he continued. "I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.' "