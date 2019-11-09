John Travolta Shares Rare Photo of Son Ben, 8, in Plane Cockpit: He's 'Taking My Place!'

John Travolta‘s son is ready for takeoff!

On Saturday, the Grease actor, 65, posted a rare photo of his 8-year-old son, Ben, looking ready to fly while sitting in the cockpit of an airplane and wearing a pilot’s cap.

In the image, Ben is seen hanging out in the pilot seat with a friend. Travolta noted in his Instagram caption that his son was pretend-flying his “first A380 @qantas flight.”

“My son Ben is taking my place!” Travolta added, referencing his own role as an ambassador for Qantas Airways.

The actor became a Qantas Ambassador n June 2002, according to the airline’s website, and was presented with his 747-400 “wings” after undergoing training with the airline in Sydney and Boeing in Seattle.

While Travolta does not typically put his kids, Ben and Ella Bleu, 19 — who he shares with wife Kelly Preston — in the spotlight, he opened up to PEOPLE this summer about some of their most recent interests.

Travolta said he couldn’t be prouder of his daughter, who decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents and pursue acting. She recently starred in The Poison Rose, a thriller that starred her father and Morgan Freeman.

“She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her,” said Travolta. “And maybe that’s a valid contribution.”

Meanwhile, he said his son Ben is also keeping busy with several hobbies of his own.

“He’s into gymnastics, tennis, fishing and the computer world, like all the kids,” added the actor.

Travolta also shared that he believes it’s important to let kids be able to speak their mind.

“I really do believe that children have rights. Just because they are little bodies doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t have a say-so,” he said. “I find when you consult them, they can come up with much better ideas than yours.”