John Travolta and Son Benjamin, 10, Enjoy Night Out at Stanley Cup Playoffs — Watch the Cute Clip!

John Travolta is spending some quality time with his youngest child.

On Wednesday, the Grease star, 67, and his 10-year-old son Benjamin attended Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

In a sweet video posted to Instagram, the father-son duo cheered on the Florida team while sitting in box seats at the arena.

"Stanley Cup playoffs. Let's Go Bolts! ⚡️," Travolta captioned the clip.

Travolta's post comes two weeks before the first anniversary of wife Kelly Preston's death. The actress died in July 2020 at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer

Last month, Travolta celebrated his first Father's Day without his late wife.

The actor commemorated the special day with a sweet social media post featuring his children, Benjamin and Ella, 21.

"Happy Father's Day everyone! It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children - thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers," the Hairspray star wrote.

Ella honored her father on the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, in which she called Travolta her "best friend."

Alongside a photo of Travolta with his kids, Ella wrote, "Daddy, You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make everyday better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around."

"I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday❤️❤️❤️," she continued the meaningful post. "Happy Father's Day to this incredible man and to all of the amazing Dads out there✨"