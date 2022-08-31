John Travolta Says He's 'So Proud' as Son Ben, 11, Achieves New Level in Ninja Training: Watch

John Travolta has previously documented his son's progress with ninja training on Instagram

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on August 31, 2022 04:34 PM
John Travolta's son is reaching new heights!

On Tuesday, the Grease star, 68, shared an impressive new video on Instagram of his 11-year-old son Ben practicing his parkour skills at an indoor adventure gym.

Travolta noted that Ben recently achieved a new ranking in his training, becoming a "level 3 ninja."

"I'm so proud," added the actor.

In the clip, Ben jumps between a series of objects by using monkey bars to swing across. He also moves a metal bar up and down a series of pegs using only his upper body strength.

Ben's sister Ella, 22, cheered on her brother in the comments, adding, "🎉🎉👏"

Also impressed by Ben's skills, Kristin Davis wrote, "Unreal!!!! So amazing! Go Ben 👏👏👏"

Travolta has previously documented his son's progress with ninja training on Instagram. In June, the Hairspray star posted a video of "Ben at his new best" as he quickly swung through a series of monkey bars.

A few months prior, Travolta called Ben his "Spider-Man" as he captured a video of his son doing a quick touchback on a wall before making his way over to another platform.

Many of the actor's famous friends replied to the video, commenting on Ben's skillful moves.

"Right on Ben," Mario Lopez wrote, while Jamie Lee Curtis added, "WOWZA"

"I want to do that !🙌🙌," Debi Mazar replied.

