John Travolta Wishes Ben a Happy 10th Birthday with Sweet Father-Son Photo: 'I Love You!'

John Travolta and his daughter Ella both wished the youngest member of the family a happy 10th birthday on Monday with heartfelt Instagram tributes

Ben is 10!

John Travolta shared a father-son snapshot on Monday to celebrate the double-digit age milestone of his youngest child, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston.

The adorable Instagram shot sees John, 66, hugging his son from behind as they both cheese for the camera from their outdoor seat.

"Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!" the actor wrote.

Ben's big sister Ella Bleu posted her own tribute to her younger sibling on Instagram, captioning a solo shot of the birthday boy on a boat, "Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!! To the sweetest boy in the world, I am so lucky to have you in my life."

"Even though I am your older sister, you continue to teach me so much every day," continued Ella, 20. "You are my best friend and I love you to the moon and back. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Travolta — also dad to son Jett, who died at age 16 after suffering a seizure in 2009 — doesn't often share photos of his children, but did post an adorable throwback of his two youngest last month.

"TBT 'My babies,' " he wrote in the caption.

The Grease star previously posted another throwback snapshot earlier that month in honor of Preston, who died in July at the age of 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

The photo Travolta shared was of his 1991 wedding to Preston, in a side-by-side shot of his own parents' wedding.

"Happy Birthday hon!" he wrote in the caption. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

A family representative told PEOPLE exclusively of Preston's death on July 12, saying in a statement, "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer."

Of having another son following the loss of their first, Travolta previously said the addition helped keep their family together during a Good Morning America interview in September 2016.

"Certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to rebound after a tremendous loss," said the Pulp Fiction actor.