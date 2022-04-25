John Travolta Shares Impressive Video of Son Ben, 11, Parkour Training: 'My Spider-Man'
John Travolta has a little Spider-Man on his hands!
On Sunday, the Grease star, 68, shared an impressive video on Instagram of his 11-year-old son Benjamin practicing his parkour skills at an indoor adventure gym.
In the clip, Ben jumps between a series of objects by using monkey bars to swing across. At one point in the video, he does a quick touchback on the wall before making his way over to another platform.
"My Spider-Man Ben!" Travolta captioned the video.
Many of the actor's famous friends replied to the video, commenting on Ben's skillful moves.
"Right on Ben," Mario Lopez wrote, while Jamie Lee Curtis added, "WOWZA"
"I want to do that !🙌🙌," Debi Mazar replied.
Ben's sister Ella, 22, also showed her support, dropping a series of clapping emojis on the post.
Earlier this month, Travolta celebrated Easter with his kids and commemorated the holiday by posting a clip of himself with his children.
In the sweet family video shared via Instagram, Travolta and his daughter can be seen holding a giant stuffed animal Easter Bunny, while his son holds their family dog Mac N Cheese, whom they just adopted last month.
"Happy Easter everyone! 🐰🐣," Travolta wrote in the caption.
Jamie Lee Curtis, who helped facilitate the rescue pup's adoption, commented on the post, "OH MAC 'N CHEESE IS SO HAPPY!"
The family's new furry friend was featured in the 94th Academy Awards tribute to Betty White to honor the late Hollywood star's dedication to animal rights and charities.