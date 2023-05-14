John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston with Throwback Video on Mother's Day: Watch

Kelly Preston died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on May 14, 2023 10:15 AM
Kelly Preston and John Travolta
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

John Travolta is remembering Kelly Preston on Mother's Day.

The Grease actor, 69, paid tribute to his late wife by sharing a throwback video of her on Instagram Sunday.

In the clip, Preston — who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020 — can be seen opening a Mother's Day gift before showing it off to the camera before her.

"Happy Mother's Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John," Travolta captioned the video, signing it from himself, son Ben, 12, and daughter Ella, 23.

Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years before her death. The couple is also parents to son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

The actor recently shared a sweet video montage on Instagram documenting a family trip to Disney World to celebrate Ella's birthday.

travolta family
Kelly Preston, John Travolta, Ella and Benjamin. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In the video, Travolta could be seen with Ella and Ben wandering around the theme park together, enjoying the sights of the lit-up castle and a fireworks show at night.

Ella was also treated to a tray of cupcakes, as Travolta recorded his daughter blowing out her birthday candles.

"Here's a song for you on your birthday my dearest Ella! I love you with all my heart!! Your Dad!!" the proud father captioned the clip.

