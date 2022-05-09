John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston with Sweet Mother's Day Video: 'From Me to You'
John Travolta is remembering his late wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day.
The actor, 68, celebrated the annual holiday on Sunday with an Instagram post that paid tribute to his late love, with whom he shares children Ella, 22, Benjamin, 11, and late son Jett.
Sharing a video featuring a montage of photographs of Preston, the clip also showed images of the pair's three children and Travolta himself.
The first image in the video, which was set to the tune of Barbara Streisand's song "That Face," featured a black-and-white photo of the Grease star with "From me to you" written in white lettering.
"We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother's Day 💐❤️," Travolta captioned the sentimental social media post.
Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years, after tying the knot in 1991.
A family representative told PEOPLE exclusively of Preston's death in 2020, saying in a statement, "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer."
Elsewhere on Sunday, Ella also shared a tribute to her famous mother in an Instagram post of her own.
"I've learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life, I thank you all for being such wonderful role models," she wrote beside a photograph of herself and her mother riding a Dumbo-themed ride at a Disney theme park.
"I miss and love you, mama," she added. "Happy Mothers to all of the wonderful moms out there!💖