John Travolta Celebrates First Father's Day Without Late Wife Kelly Preston

"It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children," John Travolta said of his daughter Ella, 21, and son Benjamin, 10

John Travolta is feeling grateful to be a dad.

On Sunday, the actor, 67, celebrated Father's Day with his two children, Ella, 21, and Benjamin, 10, sharing a sweet selfie of the trio on Instagram. The holiday marked Travolta's first Father's Day without wife Kelly Preston, who died last July at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer

"Happy Father's Day everyone! It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children - thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers," the Grease star writes.

Ella honored her father on the occasion with a heartfelt social media tribute, in which she called Travolta her "best friend."

Alongside a photo of Travolta with his kids, Ella writes, "Daddy, You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make everyday better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around."

"I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday❤️❤️❤️," she continues the meaningful post. "Happy Father's Day to this incredible man and to all of the amazing Dads out there✨"

Last month, as Travolta and his family marked their first Mother's Day since Preston's death, the Hairspray actor shared two family photos on Instagram paying tribute to his late wife.

The first photo shows Travolta and Preston posing in their bed with their daughter Ella and their then-newborn son Benjamin, all dressed in white.

"Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day," Travolta captioned the photos.

The second photo shows Preston smiling while holding the couple's late son Jett with Travolta standing by her side. Jett, the pair's firstborn, died in 2009 after suffering a seizure at the age of 16.

Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years before her death, after tying the knot in 1991.

Ella also posted a throwback photo of her mother and herself on Instagram, writing, "Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world."