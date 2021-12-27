John Travolta and His Children Ella Bleu and Ben Read The Night Before Christmas in Sweet Holiday Video

John Travolta enjoyed the Christmas classics with his kids this holiday season.

The Golden Globe winner, 67, cuddled up in bed with daughter Ella Bleu, 21, and son Ben, 11, to read The Night Before Christmas in a sweet video posted on Christmas Day. "Merry Christmas everyone," Travolta wrote in the caption.

He and the kids also piled on the couch to wish his 3.7 million Instagram followers a Merry Christmas in the video, which was set to his cover of "The Christmas Song" with Olivia Newton-John.

Travolta previously shared a glimpse at their family holiday when he and the kids boarded a plane to Maine in a video he and Ella posted on Christmas Eve.

"I wanted to take this minute to give thanks to all of you for everything you do for me throughout the year. I appreciate it. It doesn't go unnoticed," Travolta said. "Here's a glimpse of our Thanksgiving."

In August, the actor opened up about the emotional conversation he and his son had after Preston's death, as he appeared on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show Hart to Heart.

Travolta recalled that during a walk through their neighborhood one night, Ben explained to him that he was afraid to lose his father too. "He said to me once, 'Because Mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" he recounted.

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," he said. "I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.' "