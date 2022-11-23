Celebrity Parents John Travolta Celebrates Son Ben's 12th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much' The Grease actor and his 22-year-old daughter Ella both paid tribute to Ben on Wednesday By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 23, 2022 07:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: john travolta/Instagram John Travolta is celebrating his son Benjamin's 12th birthday. On Wednesday, the Grease star shared a cute photo of his son cuddling up to his dog, Peanut, writing, "Happy birthday my Ben! From your Dad, Ella and Peanut!! We love you so much!!" Travolta, 68, shares Ben and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, with late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple also share son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009. John Travolta Shares Impressive Video of Son Ben, 11, Parkour Training: 'My Spider-Man' Travolta adopted Peanut for his son after Jamie Lee Curtis brought the dog — formerly Mac N Cheese — on stage at the 94th Academy Awards as she honored Betty White and her dedication to animal welfare. Ella also celebrated her little brother on social media by posting a sweet picture of Ben holding the adorable pup by his side. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest boy I know❤️🎉🐶 I love you!!!" she captioned the post. In August, Travolta shared an impressive video on Instagram of Ben practicing his parkour skills at an indoor adventure gym, noting that his son recently achieved a new ranking in his training, becoming a "level 3 ninja." RELATED VIDEO: Fatherhood Is John Travolta's Favorite Role In the clip, Ben jumped between a series of objects by using monkey bars to swing across. He also moved a metal bar up and down a series of pegs using only his upper-body strength. "I'm so proud," the actor said at the time. Ella also cheered on her brother in the comments section, adding, "🎉🎉👏."