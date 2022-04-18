John Travolta Celebrates Easter with Ella, Benjamin, and New Pup Mac N Cheese: 'Happy Easter Everyone'
Happy Easter, from the Travoltas!
On Sunday, John Travolta commemorated the holiday by posting a clip of himself with his children — Ella, 22, and Benjamin, 11.
In the sweet family video shared via Instagram, the actor and his daughter can be seen holding a giant stuffed animal Easter Bunny, while his son holds their family dog Mac N Cheese, whom they just adopted last month.
RELATED: How Mac N Cheese Went from Dumped Rescue Pet to a 2022 Oscars Star and John Travolta's New Dog
"Happy Easter everyone! 🐰🐣," Travolta, 68, wrote in the caption.
Jamie Lee Curtis, who helped facilitate the rescue pup's adoption, commented on the post, "OH MAC 'N CHEESE IS SO HAPPY!"
The family's new furry friend was featured in the 94th Academy Awards tribute to Betty White to honor the late Hollywood star's dedication to animal rights and charities.
After Mac N Cheese's onscreen moment with Curtis, it was Travolta whose "eye locked" with the puppy backstage, which led to him holding her for 30 minutes. His son Ben later adopted the beloved pooch after the family reached out to animal rescue organization Paw Works the next day.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Earlier this month, the Grease actor celebrated his daughter Ella's 22nd birthday with a tea party that looked straight out of Wonderland.
"Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much," he wrote on Instagram. "We're here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I'm also here to shoot a short film called, The Shepherd based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I've always loved."
Ella herself just recently finished filming her new movie Get Lost, a retelling of the classic Alice in Wonderland story.