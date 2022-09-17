John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'

"I'm very proud of her," John Travolta previously told PEOPLE of his 22-year-old daughter Ella, who also released her debut single this year and is starring in the upcoming movie Get Lost

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on September 17, 2022 12:02 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Ella Bleu Travolta attends as Karl Lagerfeld celebrates the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection with Cara Delevingne at SAGA on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: John Travolta arrives at G'Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G'Day USA)
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty for Karl Lagerfeld; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty for G'Day USA

John Travolta is raising a multi-hyphenate.

The Golden Globe winner, 68, praised his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on Friday after she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show for their Cara Loves Karl capsule collection.

"So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!" he captioned a photo of Ella, 22, wearing a black pantsuit over a matching black lace bustier.

It's been a busy year for Ella, who released her debut single "Dizzy" in January while preparing to drop a full EP. She announced the news with a video of herself and her dad lip-syncing to the song.

"It's been a long time coming but I'm still that 14-year-old weird girl at heart and I love it. Hope you like it, link in my bio and story." Ella wrote at the time.

John previously raved about his daughter when she teased the song on TikTok in November "I'm so very proud of you Ella, it's amazing! Your thrilled Dad!" he wrote in the comments.

She was also cast as Alicia/Alice in the upcoming movie Get Lost, which is a modern-day deconstruction of Alice in Wonderland. In the film, she "goes on a mind-bending overnight adventure in Budapest which magically turns into Wonderland," according to a plot synopsis.

John shared a photo of his daughter in costume at the time. "Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live-action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, 'Get Lost.' I'm a very proud dad!" he captioned the post last July.

John Travolta and daughter Ella Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Randy Holmes via Getty

The Grease star previously sang his daughter's praises to PEOPLE in January 2019. "And she's a beauty, isn't she? She's so amazing, and so unlike what you think a teenager, the cliché of a teenager," he said at the time.

"She's different, and she's gracious, and she's lovely, she's well-mannered, and she's thoughtful, and it's authentic," John continued. "It's very old school. She reminds me of an older movie star. Another era. So, I'm very proud of her."

RELATED VIDEO: Fatherhood Is John Travolta's Favorite Role

In July 2020, their family mourned the death of Ella's mother Kelly Preston who died at 57, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Travolta and Preston wed in 1991, and they also shared sons Benjamin, 11, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

