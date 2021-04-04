This year marks Ella Travolta's first birthday following the death of her mother Kelly Preston

John Travolta Celebrates 'Most Beautiful' Daughter Ella on Her 21st Birthday: 'Your Dad Adores You!'

Happy birthday, Ella Travolta!

On Saturday, John Travolta celebrated his daughter's 21st birthday by sharing a smiling portrait of his eldest child, whom he shared with late wife Kelly Preston. "Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!" the actor wrote on Instagram.

Many famous pals showered the father-daughter pair with love in the comments section, including actress Sharon Stone who called Ella a "stunner."

"Happy bday not so much kiddo...," rocker Tommy Lee wrote.

This year marks Ella's first birthday following the death of her mother, who died in July 2020 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Travolta is also dad to 10-year-old son Benjamin, whom he shared with Preston.

Travolta's sweet words for Ella come two months after she shared a loving tribute on his 67th birthday in February.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend," Ella wrote in her heartwarming note. "Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday. ❤️❤️❤️."

Travolta previously spoke to PEOPLE about how he couldn't be prouder of his daughter, who has decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents and pursue acting. Ella starred in The Poison Rose, a thriller that starred her father and Morgan Freeman.