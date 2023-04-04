John Travolta Celebrates 'Dearest' Daughter Ella's 23rd Birthday with Family Disney Trip: Watch

Ella Travolta is celebrating her special day at the happiest place on Earth!

On Monday, John Travolta shared a sweet video montage on Instagram documenting their family trip to Disney World where they celebrated Ella's 23rd birthday.

In the video, John can be seen with daughter Ella and son Ben, 12, wandering around the park together, enjoying the sights of the lit-up castle and a firework show at night.

Ella was also treated to a tray of cupcakes as the proud dad recorded his daughter blowing out her birthday candles.

"Here's a song for you on your birthday my dearest Ella! I love you with all my heart!! Your Dad!!" John captioned the clip.

The Grease actor shares Ella and her brother Ben with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple was also parents to son Jett before he died at age 16 in 2009.

In February, John turned 69 with a luxury "Viva Las Vegas" themed visit to Las Vegas with a group of friends and his daughter Ella.

"I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday!" So here we go! Viva Las Vegas! ✈️🍸🎰" the aviator captioned footage of the luxury festivities on Instagram, using a vintage "Fly TWA" poster for the thumbnail — which he renamed "Fly Travolta World Airlines."

The montage, set to the famed Elvis Presley song from his 1964 film of the same name, began with footage of people boarding a private plane, with drinks poured and glasses clinking. Hot plates of steak, baked potatoes and steamed vegetables were also served, while John sat in the pilot's cabin.

Ella wore a black, sequined evening gown, while her dad and other guests were decked out in tuxedos and other glamorous attire. The staff members completed the luxury theme, dressing formally as they served the guests a martini before their arrival in Sin City.

John also gracefully danced with daughter Ella and gave her a little twirl before showing a wardrobe change of himself in a blue suit and blowing out candles on his birthday cake surrounded by dinner guests. The video of their night ended with John seated at a blackjack table.