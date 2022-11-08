Celebrity Parents John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute The Saturday Night Fever star shares daughter Ella Bleu with late wife Kelly Preston By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 10:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either)," Travolta, 68, captioned the post. John Travolta and Daughter Ella Share Emotional Father's Day Tributes: 'Thank You for Everything' Echoing the same sentiments, Ella responded with several emojis in the comments section of the post: "❤️🫣🥰😘." The Saturday Night Fever actor often shows his affection for Ella. In September, Travolta praised his daughter after she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show for their Cara Loves Karl capsule collection. "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!" he captioned a photo of Ella wearing a black pantsuit over a matching black lace bustier. It's been a busy year for Ella, who released her debut single "Dizzy" in January while preparing to drop a full EP. She announced the news with a video of herself and her dad lip-syncing to the song. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "It's been a long time coming but I'm still that 14-year-old weird girl at heart and I love it. Hope you like it, link in my bio and story," Ella wrote at the time. Travolta previously raved about his daughter when she teased the song on TikTok last November. "I'm so very proud of you Ella, it's amazing! Your thrilled Dad!" he wrote in the comments. She was also cast as Alicia/Alice in the upcoming movie Get Lost, which is a modern-day deconstruction of Alice in Wonderland. In the film, she "goes on a mind-bending overnight adventure in Budapest which magically turns into Wonderland," according to a plot synopsis. RELATED VIDEO: Fatherhood Is John Travolta's Favorite Role Travolta shared a photo of his daughter in costume at the time. "Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live-action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, 'Get Lost.' I'm a very proud dad!" he captioned the post last July. In addition to Ella, Travolta and Preston — who died at 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer — also share sons Benjamin, 11, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.