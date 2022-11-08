John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute

The Saturday Night Fever star shares daughter Ella Bleu with late wife Kelly Preston

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 10:40 PM
John Travolta and daughter Ella Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty

John Travolta is a proud dad.

On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat.

"Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either)," Travolta, 68, captioned the post.

Echoing the same sentiments, Ella responded with several emojis in the comments section of the post: "❤️🫣🥰😘."

The Saturday Night Fever actor often shows his affection for Ella.

In September, Travolta praised his daughter after she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show for their Cara Loves Karl capsule collection.

"So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!" he captioned a photo of Ella wearing a black pantsuit over a matching black lace bustier.

It's been a busy year for Ella, who released her debut single "Dizzy" in January while preparing to drop a full EP. She announced the news with a video of herself and her dad lip-syncing to the song.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's been a long time coming but I'm still that 14-year-old weird girl at heart and I love it. Hope you like it, link in my bio and story," Ella wrote at the time.

Travolta previously raved about his daughter when she teased the song on TikTok last November. "I'm so very proud of you Ella, it's amazing! Your thrilled Dad!" he wrote in the comments.

She was also cast as Alicia/Alice in the upcoming movie Get Lost, which is a modern-day deconstruction of Alice in Wonderland. In the film, she "goes on a mind-bending overnight adventure in Budapest which magically turns into Wonderland," according to a plot synopsis.

RELATED VIDEO: Fatherhood Is John Travolta's Favorite Role

Travolta shared a photo of his daughter in costume at the time. "Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live-action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, 'Get Lost.' I'm a very proud dad!" he captioned the post last July.

In addition to Ella, Travolta and Preston — who died at 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer — also share sons Benjamin, 11, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Ella Bleu Travolta attends as Karl Lagerfeld celebrates the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection with Cara Delevingne at SAGA on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: John Travolta arrives at G'Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G'Day USA)
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'
Ella Travolta
Ella Travolta Teases Upcoming Debut Single 'Dizzy': 'All My Love and Thank You for Yours'
John travolta
John Travolta Beams Over Grown-Up Daughter Ella's New Movie Role: 'I'm a Very Proud Dad!'
JOHN TRAVOLTA, ELLA BLEU TRAVOLTA
Ella Travolta Celebrates 'Hero' Dad John Travolta on Father-Daughter Day: 'I Love You So Much'
Ella Travolta; John Travolta
John Travolta Poses with Daughter Ella on Set of Her New Movie 'Get Lost' as Filming Wraps
Ella Travolta mom Kelly Preston's birthday
Ella Travolta Shares Heart-Wrenching Video on Late Mom Kelly Preston's Birthday: 'We Love You'
US actor John Travolta (L) and his wife US actress Kelly Preston
John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday: 'Miss You'
John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son’s Dog Waking Him Up. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJc2l_P3jP/?hl=en
John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up
John and Ella Travolta Share Emotional Father’s Day Posts
John Travolta and Daughter Ella Share Emotional Father's Day Tributes: 'Thank You for Everything'
JOHN TRAVOLTA, ELLA BLEU TRAVOLTA
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates Her 'Role Model' Father on His 68th Birthday
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's Birthday with Tea Date: 'I Love You So Much'
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's 22nd Birthday with Tea Party: 'I Love You So Much'
John Travolta and Olivia Newton
Inside Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's 'Wonderful' Friendship After 'Grease': We 'Share a Bond'
John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston with Sweet Mother's Day Tribute Post: 'From Me to You'
John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston with Sweet Mother's Day Video: 'From Me to You'
Ella Travolta; John Travolta
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Moving Song with Fans as 'Thrilled' Dad Calls It 'Amazing'
Ella Travolta
Ella Travolta 'So Happy and Excited' to Release Her First Song, 'Dizzy'
Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston's Life and Career in Photos