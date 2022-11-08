John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute

John Travolta is a proud dad.

On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat.

"Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either)," Travolta, 68, captioned the post.

Echoing the same sentiments, Ella responded with several emojis in the comments section of the post: "❤️🫣🥰😘."

The Saturday Night Fever actor often shows his affection for Ella.

In September, Travolta praised his daughter after she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show for their Cara Loves Karl capsule collection.

"So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!" he captioned a photo of Ella wearing a black pantsuit over a matching black lace bustier.

It's been a busy year for Ella, who released her debut single "Dizzy" in January while preparing to drop a full EP. She announced the news with a video of herself and her dad lip-syncing to the song.

"It's been a long time coming but I'm still that 14-year-old weird girl at heart and I love it. Hope you like it, link in my bio and story," Ella wrote at the time.

Travolta previously raved about his daughter when she teased the song on TikTok last November. "I'm so very proud of you Ella, it's amazing! Your thrilled Dad!" he wrote in the comments.

She was also cast as Alicia/Alice in the upcoming movie Get Lost, which is a modern-day deconstruction of Alice in Wonderland. In the film, she "goes on a mind-bending overnight adventure in Budapest which magically turns into Wonderland," according to a plot synopsis.

Travolta shared a photo of his daughter in costume at the time. "Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live-action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, 'Get Lost.' I'm a very proud dad!" he captioned the post last July.

In addition to Ella, Travolta and Preston — who died at 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer — also share sons Benjamin, 11, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.