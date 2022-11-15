John Travolta, Ben Stiller and LeBron James Appear with Their Kids in Hilarious PlayStation Ad

John Travolta, Ben Stiller and LeBron James are finding parenting parallels in PlayStation's new game God of War Ragnarök.

Earlier this month, PlayStation released a hilarious ad for the launch of their video game featuring Travolta with daughter Ella, 22, Stiller with son Quinlin, 17, and James with son Bronny, 18.

In the spot, titled "All Parents Can Relate," the unlikely group meets up for a parent-child meeting as the dads draw parallels between their lives as parents and that of the video game's father-son pair, Kratos and Atreus.

Stiller, 56, wears a Kratos costume throughout the clip as he tries to explain to his fellow fathers how they can learn from the father-son dynamic in God of War Ragnarök, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 game God of War.

"I mean, the God of War dynamic plays out in every parent-child relationship," Stiller says. "When that clicked for me, I picked up my Leviathan Axe and felt truly close to my son for the first time."

"I'm 17," Quinlin quips in response.

Later James, 37, says he felt "shot in the heart" as his son Bronny told him he'd "rather play against me than with me."

"I cannot believe I missed practice for this," Bronny says.

Ella later teases her dad, 68, for wearing his Kratos outfit to the farmer's market, sharing that people were pointing at him not for "being a really great dad," but for wearing a "buckskin loincloth."

Eric Lempel, SVP, Global Head of Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment called the ad "playfully irreverent" in a press release about the campaign.

"Ben Stiller dressed up as Kratos, a surprising mix of iconic talent, perfect comedic timing, and the reactions from the kids – all of these elements work together to produce a piece of creative that is unconventional, unexpected, and uniquely PlayStation," he added.