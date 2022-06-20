John Travolta celebrated the holiday by sharing an Instagram photo with his daughter Ella, 22, and son Ben, 11

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Share Emotional Father's Day Tributes: 'Thank You for Everything'

John Travolta received a sweet Father's Day tribute from his daughter.

On Sunday, the star, 68, got a shoutout from daughter Ella Travolta, 22, who praised her dad on Instagram alongside a photo of them together with her little brother Ben, 11.

"Happy Father's Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know," Ella captioned the post. "Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy❤️."

Travolta also shared the same photo on his own Instagram, adding another snap of himself cuddled up to Ben.

"It's privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father's Day to everyone," wrote Travolta, who lost his wife, actress Kelly Preston, to breast cancer in 2020.

In April, Travolta also celebrated Easter with his children, commemorating the day with an Instagram video.

In the sweet family clip, the actor and his daughter can be seen holding a giant stuffed animal Easter Bunny, while his son holds their family dog Mac N Cheese, whom they recently adopted.

"Happy Easter everyone! 🐰🐣," Travolta wrote in the caption.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who helped facilitate the rescue pup's adoption, commented on the post, "OH MAC 'N CHEESE IS SO HAPPY!"

The family's new furry friend was featured in the 94th Academy Awards tribute to Betty White to honor the late Hollywood star's dedication to animal rights and charities.

After Mac N Cheese's onscreen moment with Curtis, it was Travolta whose "eye locked" with the puppy backstage, which led to him holding her for 30 minutes. His son Ben later adopted the beloved pooch after the family reached out to animal rescue organization Paw Works the next day.

Earlier that month, the actor celebrated Ella's 22nd birthday with a tea party.

"Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much," he wrote on Instagram. "We're here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I'm also here to shoot a short film called The Shepherd based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I've always loved."