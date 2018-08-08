New Mom Caitlin McHugh Claps Back at 'Trolling' Body Shamer After Posting Video in a Bikini

Caitlin McHugh has no time for trolls.

The 32-year-old model and wife of John Stamos shared a lively video to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, laughing and showing off her dance moves in a red bikini to the tune of “Red Red Wine” by UB40. She captioned the clip, where a small tattoo is visible on her right thigh, “Back to WORK.”

In her next Story installment, McHugh — who gave birth to son William “Billy” Christopher almost four months ago, on April 10 — posted a screenshot of a direct message from a user who wrote, “You’re a Mother now. Gross, tattoo and all.”

The mother of one didn’t miss a beat in her reply, writing back, “Not as gross as trolling” with a waving-hand emoji.

McHugh has retained a sense of humor about her body since she and Stamos, 54, announced they were adding to their family. (The couple tied the knot in February and honeymooned at one of their favorite places: Walt Disney World.)

Eight days before baby Billy’s arrival, his mama shared a video of her baby bump on Instagram that featured a very special guest: R2-D2.

“Oh, hey R2!” McHugh, dressed in an R2-D2 print dress, said to the astromech droid before it responded with its signature beeping sounds. Quipped the model and actress as she cradled her bump, “No, I did not swallow BB-8!”

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos with son Billy Caitlin McHugh/Instagram

On the flip side, Stamos recently lamented about how his own body has changed in a not-so-great way since becoming a first-time father.

“Have I turned into a corny old man? No. I’m not telling anyone to pull my finger,” he joked to PEOPLE in July. “I have embraced my dad fat stomach now. I’ve got a dad bod I’ve got to work on.”

The Fuller House star also admitted that he’s been sneaking chocolate once everyone goes to bed at night, but in general, he takes more of an “everything-in-moderation” approach to his diet.