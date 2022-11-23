John Stamos Visits His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with 4-Year-Old Son Billy

John Stamos is taking a walk down memory lane.

On Wednesday, the actor, 59, shared a cute image of his 4-year-old son Billy in front of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and joked that wanted to know why it was bigger than the one on their driveway.

"He wanted to know why this was so much smaller than the one in our driveway. 'If you would have told me!'" he captioned the image.

His wife and mother to Billy, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, commented that Billy was "daddy's biggest littlest fan" in the adorable Instagram post.

Stamos was honored with the star in November 2009 for his 25-year career in the entertainment industry in generational shows such as General Hospital, Full House, and The Marriage Fool.

Since Billy was born, the father-son duo have shared a close bond and special connection.

While speaking on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in October, he said that it is not unusual for him to "cry all the time" in front of son.

Stamos has leaned on his son after the passing of his longtime co-star and close friend Bob Saget in January of this year.

John Stamos and son Billy. John Stamos/Instagram

He opened up about his grief on Twitter shortly after his passing, sharing: "The mornings are hard. Middle of day comes in waves. Mostly bad. Nighttime is hard. I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he's too tired to respond. Me saying, 'Then why'd you text me so early?'"

In an Instagram story posted on Jan 24., Stamos showed how his son is helping him cope with a silly video of them together.

"Ok, here's the story son. Once upon a ... ," says Stamos in the video before being interrupted by Billy shouting. In response, Stamos yelps in surprise, making Billy burst out in laughter.

Continues Stamos, "Come on man, I am trying to tell you a story." Billy then interrupts Stamos during his second attempt by shouting again.