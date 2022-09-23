John Stamos Thinks of Late Friend Bob Saget as Son Billy, 4, Grows Up: 'I Wish Bob Could See This'

Bob Saget is never far from John Stamos' mind.

Speaking with PEOPLE at Cool Comedy * Hot Cuisine's Tribute To Bob Saget, the Full House actor reflected on the moments where he misses the late comedian since his death at age 65 in January.

"Bob and I were — you know, the interesting thing was we didn't really like each other in the beginning," he recalled. "It took a while. We were very different and came from different approaches to acting, and slowly our differences made us interesting to each other."

Stamos continued, "We wanted to learn about how his process and my process worked, and then we were best friends until the day he died."

"We were there for everything for each other: the good times, the bad times, divorces, marriages, kids. I don't know how I'm gonna get through the rest of this world without him," the actor lamented, noting how moments with son Billy, 4, make him want to talk to his late friend.

"Billy does something funny and I'll go, 'I wish Bob could see this,' or I wish I could call him and tell him," Stamos said, adding, "it's a tragedy."

Stamos also talked about the "enduring legacy" of Full House, noting that son Billy has taken to watching it himself.

"Today, my son is home all day and he's watched it," he told PEOPLE, joking, "sometimes I come home and the nanny is showing it to him and I'll fire her and I'll put him on time out."

Stamos said Billy has already taken to the show's many catchphrases, noting, "He'll sarcastically give me catchphrases like 'You've got it dude.' "

John Stamos and Bob Saget. John Shearer/WireImage

Saget and Stamos starred together on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and both reprised their roles of Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis on the show's revival, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020.

Stamos recently announced that he has penned a memoir to be released next fall. Titled If You Would Have Told Me, the book will chart the star's many years both in front of the camera and behind the scenes in his personal life.

In his announcement, Stamos shared, "If You Would Have Told Me is the book I never planned to write, but after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when?"