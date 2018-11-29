John Stamos Had to Keep 'Playboy' Facade for Those 'Living Vicariously Through' Him

John Stamos is open to having more children, but he needs to find some time in his calendar first.

The Fuller House star, who welcomed son William “Billy” Christopher in April, dished to E! News on Monday in Beaumont, California — where he was named a national spokesman for the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline — about the difficulty of squeezing in alone time with his wife Caitlin.

“[Billy] keeps us busy, so we haven’t had time to do the thing you do to have another one,” quipped the famous TV uncle, 55. “But we’re gonna send him away. We’re gonna leave him here this afternoon. We’ll leave him with you.”

Stamos’ comments mirror those he made on Live with Kelly and Ryan in October, when he recalled a recent time his son put a stopper in his parents’ sibling-making plans through a series of events that “ruined the mood” for the longtime actor and his actress and model wife, 32.

“We were so close and then he’s got this elephant and he’s learned how to press it and the elephant’s like, [singing] ‘Do your ears hang low?’ ” he joked at the time.

Stamos couldn’t be happier to be raising his 7-month-old baby boy, who joined the proud parents at Monday’s charitable event.

“I prayed for it,” the star told E! News of fatherhood. “To be brutally honest, that whole playboy thing, it felt like I needed to keep that up for people that were living vicariously through that guy who they thought I was. But it was never really me. This was always me.”

Don’t expect to see Billy in a guest role on his father’s Netflix hit series anytime soon, though. “I think we’ll wait before we put him on TV,” Stamos shared.

Stamos explained that he needed to work on himself before he fell in love with Caitlin. The duo got engaged in October 2017, revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting a baby that December and tied the knot in February.

“Certainly in my case, I think I needed to really be the best me that I could be. Then I would hope that the right person would come in,” Stamos told E! News. “I waited a long time. I like to say that there are a few more angels up there looking out for me.”

The actor got choked up as he mentioned his mother Loretta, who died in September 2014 at age 75. “Then I straightened my act up and [Caitlin] came into my life,” he added.

Those tears have been normal for Stamos ever since he embarked on the journey of fatherhood. “I cry a lot more,” he admitted to E! News. “I cry all the time.”