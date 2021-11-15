John Stamos said taking his 3-year-old son to see The Lion King was a night "I will never forget"

John Stamos Takes Son Billy, 3, to His First Broadway Show — See the Photo in Their Matching Suits!

John Stamos is introducing his son to the world of Broadway.

On Sunday, the Full House alum, 58, shared on Instagram that he took his 3-year-old son Billy to his first Broadway show, Disney's The Lion King.

For the special event, Stamos and his little boy dressed in matching black suits and snapped an adorable photo while holding hands in front of the theater.

"I don't quite remember the first Broadway show I saw, but I'll tell you one thing, I will never forget taking my son to his first Broadway show today, Disney's @thelionking (Yes, matching suits)," Stamos begins his heartfelt caption.

While the star says he's "seen the show and movie several times," Sunday's show felt different as it was his first time viewing it "as a father."

"Of course, it was more emotional - but I also saw a theme that I never really noticed before- privilege. Mufasa teaches young Simba that while the food chain ruling our day-to-day puts predators on top and prey on the bottom, the deeper reality is that the King is no better than the lowest in his kingdom," he shares. "The big takeaway that I pray resonates most with Billy is that The Lion King isn't saying that some people are destined for greatness and others aren't. It's saying that we have to earn our place, especially if it's given to us."

"The Circle of Life. Painful but inevitable. The best way to honor our lost loved ones is to realize our full potential, pass their wisdom onto the next generation, teach our children to be brave and equip them to face the shadows," he continues. "If I can do that as Billy's father, then I've done my job."

Last month, the Big Shot star celebrated another exciting day with his son as the pair went trick-or-treating together on Halloween.

The actor went all out for the holiday in a full Beetlejuice costume while his son looked too cute dressed as Catboy from Disney Junior's PJ Masks.

Stamos shared a series of photos from his Halloween festivities, including a sweet family photo with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and their son. In the shot, the toddler is sandwiched between his parents as the trio smiles for the camera.