John Stamos' 2-Year-Old Son Gets Emotional Before Kissing The Beatles Goodnight: 'Ringo!'

The toddler made sure to give his dad's Beatles bobblehead collection a proper goodnight kiss

John Stamos has a Beatles fan on his hands with 2-year-old son William "Billy" Christopher.

In an adorable video shared by the actor on Wednesday night, Stamos, 56, shows his toddler getting upset over going to bed without having kissed his dad's Beatles bobblehead collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Little Billy can be heard adorably crying, "I kiss Beatles," as his dad replies, "What's the matter? You want to kiss The Beatles? Oh, okay."

Stamos then carries his son over to the bobblehead collection while joking with his son, "What about The Beach Boys? No?" He then tells his son to "be very gentle, those are collectors items" as Billy reaches up to grab the bobbleheads and give them a goodnight kiss.

"Give him a nice kiss goodnight. That's Ringo," Stamos tells Billy. "You met Ringo, remember, Bill?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Every night he's gotta kiss The Beatles," the Full House star then tells the camera as Billy reaches out to grab the Paul McCartney bobblehead for his goodnight kiss.

After giving a kiss to all the bobbleheads, including a Charlie Chaplin figurine that was next to the collection, Billy also blew a kiss to his dad's fans.

"Night night... Now kiss the world goodnight," Stamos tells Billy, who then sweetly blows a kiss at the camera.

Stamos' friends and fans were quick to comment on the hilarious nighttime routine.

"Could not love this any more!! lol I grew up with pictures of the Beatles framed hung up next to family photos. Love Uncles John, George, Ringo and Paul ❤️."

"Omg dying over the cuteness!" another fan added, while a third echoed, "your son is adorable! You must be so proud!"

Stamos shares Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos. The couple seems to be making sure their son grows up with an appreciation for music.

In March, the actor shared a cute video of him having an "It's a Small World" sing-along with his family of three.

The clip began with the three sitting in bed together. Wearing a set of Minnie Mouse ears, McHugh Stamos, 33, strummed on a ukulele while Stamos — also clad in Disney-themed gear — played on his guitar as the two start to sing.