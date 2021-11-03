John Stamos' Son Billy, 3, Looks Too Cute in His Halloween Costume — See Their Family Photo!

John Stamos is reminiscing on his fun-filled Halloween weekend.

On Tuesday, the Full House alum, 58, shared a series of photos from his Halloween festivities, including a sweet family photo with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and their 3-year-old son Billy.

Stamos went all out for the holiday in a full Beetlejuice costume while his son looked too cute dressed as Catboy from Disney Junior's PJ Masks.

In the photo, the toddler is sandwiched between his parents as the trio smiles for the camera.

"Beatle-Boo and some other highlights from #Halloween," Stamos captioned the photo.

In September, the Big Shot actor mused over how fast his son is growing up, sharing an adorable slideshow to Instagram of Billy on his first day of school.

The video, set to The Beach Boys track "When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)," included several photos of Billy throughout his childhood. In the last picture, the toddler smiles his first day of school, wearing a blue Hawaiian shirt, navy shorts, Adidas sneakers and carrying a colorful lunchbox.

"First day of school. I'm not crying, you are," Stamos wrote.

Stamos spoke to PEOPLE over the summer about life at home with his little boy, calling his family of three a "dream come true," especially considering the actor once believed having a family wasn't in the cards.

"I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person," Stamos recalled. "And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy."