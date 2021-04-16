LIVE

John Stamos Opens Up About Life with 3-Year-Old Son Billy: 'Better Than I Imagined'

"I'm trying to make the most of every moment," says John Stamos of being a dad to son Billy, 3

April 16, 2021 11:00 AM
John Stamos' son Billy is only 3 years old, but he's already a natural performer.

"We've been watching [comedian] Bill Irwin to learn how to pantomime and tip hats," says Stamos, 57, who is wed to model and actress Caitlin McHugh Stamos. "Everything's a bit to him. He's the most charming kid!"

When it came to shooting his new series, Big Shot, now streaming on Disney+, the actor admits that it was hard to be away from McHugh and their son after so much time together in quarantine.

"It was difficult," says Stamos, who plays a hardheaded former college basketball coach now coaching a high school girls' team. "But I'm so grateful to be working. And there's so much heart in the show."

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy
| Credit: Caitlin Mchugh/Instagram
John Stamos and son Billy
| Credit: John Stamos Instagram

Not that athletics have come naturally in Stamos' real life. "I know nothing about sports," he says with a laugh. "I'm so clumsy. For me to get inside a coach's head was harder than being a doctor on ER!"

When the first few episodes were shot pre-pandemic, Stamos also had a special visitor on set.

"Billy came to the show a couple of times and he loved the girls, believe it or not," the actor says. "He's a flirt, I don't know where he got it!"

Now, Stamos says that if the past year has taught him anything, it's to embrace every moment with his family.

"[The pandemic] illuminates what's important and what's not," he says. "Caitlin and I have come out much stronger."

And as far as fatherhood, "it's better than I imagined," says Stamos. "I wanted kids my whole life. And I'm just so grateful."

