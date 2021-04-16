"I'm trying to make the most of every moment," says John Stamos of being a dad to son Billy, 3

John Stamos Opens Up About Life with 3-Year-Old Son Billy: 'Better Than I Imagined'

John Stamos' son Billy is only 3 years old, but he's already a natural performer.

"We've been watching [comedian] Bill Irwin to learn how to pantomime and tip hats," says Stamos, 57, who is wed to model and actress Caitlin McHugh Stamos. "Everything's a bit to him. He's the most charming kid!"

When it came to shooting his new series, Big Shot, now streaming on Disney+, the actor admits that it was hard to be away from McHugh and their son after so much time together in quarantine.

"It was difficult," says Stamos, who plays a hardheaded former college basketball coach now coaching a high school girls' team. "But I'm so grateful to be working. And there's so much heart in the show."

Not that athletics have come naturally in Stamos' real life. "I know nothing about sports," he says with a laugh. "I'm so clumsy. For me to get inside a coach's head was harder than being a doctor on ER!"

When the first few episodes were shot pre-pandemic, Stamos also had a special visitor on set.

"Billy came to the show a couple of times and he loved the girls, believe it or not," the actor says. "He's a flirt, I don't know where he got it!"

Now, Stamos says that if the past year has taught him anything, it's to embrace every moment with his family.

"[The pandemic] illuminates what's important and what's not," he says. "Caitlin and I have come out much stronger."

And as far as fatherhood, "it's better than I imagined," says Stamos. "I wanted kids my whole life. And I'm just so grateful."