Everything is “greener and bluer” for John Stamos since welcoming his son Billy.

The Fuller House star, 54, spoke about being a first-time dad during On Air with Ryan Seacrest Thursday, revealing that his wife Caitlin McHugh had a positive — and super quick — childbirth experience.

He told Seacrest’s co-host Sisanie, who is pregnant with twins, “I hope you have a delivery like she did because it was about 20 minutes. It was weird. It was super fast.”

Stamos then joked, “A little baby came out and he looked just like [late comedian and close friend] Don Rickles.”

Born at 8:32 p.m., William Christopher Stamos arrived on Tuesday, April 10 in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirmed via his birth certificate.

The actor also praised 31-year-old McHugh, whom he wed Feb. 3 after two and a half years together.

“You know, people are probably sick of me saying I’ve always wanted a kid, but it just happened. I guess I was waiting for the perfect wife, which I have,” he explained. “Caitlin, she’s been so graceful through this whole thing.”

Stamos is clearly a fan of parenthood, telling Seacrest that he’s even looking at the world differently.

“I’m looking out the window right now and everything is greener and bluer,” he said before cracking a few jokes. “I see all kinds of different colors. Different poop colors. There’s green, there’s yellow, I saw some blue this morning which I thought was weird.”

He’s also excited about naming his son after his father, whom Stamos called his “hero.”

“I hope I live up to what my dad did. You know how you get to a point where you go, ‘My dad’s just a man’? I never got to that point. He was always bigger than life to me so I’m happy to honor him with our little Billy,” the actor explained. “I’m starting to cry right now, Ryan, I’m so emotional.”

Stamos and McHugh got engaged at Disneyland in October, just two months before they announced their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE. They then tied the knot and headed to Disney World for their honeymoon in February.

“We just kind of crammed everything in because it’s been so great,” Stamos said before turning the attention to Seacrest. “It’s so beautiful having a baby. You have to do it, Ryan.”

Stamos told PEOPLE that he felt prepared for parenthood.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he told PEOPLE, joking, “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”