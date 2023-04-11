John Stamos Says Son Billy 'Completes' Him as He Celebrates His 5th Birthday, Shares Party Photos

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos are showering their little boy with love on his 5th birthday.

The couple shared individual tributes to their son on Instagram, also giving a glimpse into his Spiderman/Pokémon/Sonic the Hedgehog-themed birthday party over the weekend.

Alongside an adorable photo of Stamos holding a young, giggling Billy up to the sky, the actor wrote, "There is a conceit in corny romcoms where the protagonist says, 'You complete me.' As a Disney guy, I'm down with a certain level of sentimentalism and sappiness, but I never really understood the idea of being 'completed.' I get it now."

"I still have a lot to do, but if my whole life was one sentence, then Billy would be the exclamation mark at the end of it. #happy5birthday🎂," the 59-year-old added.

McHugh Stamos, 36, posted a sweet photo of the couple with Billy from his birthday party, where they posed in front of a three-tier cake fit precisely to the theme.

"Billy, your smile melts me. Your hugs are the best. I love our conversations, your jokes, your pranks," wrote the mom of one. "I'm so grateful I get to be your mama. I love you to infinity and beyond! Happiest Birthday!"

McHugh Stamos also included additional pictures from Billy's celebration on her Instagram Story, showing off some of the "delicious multi-themed treats" and decorations from his party.

The Full House star joined Live! With Kelly and Ryan in October where host Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos served as the day's hosts. During the chat, Ripa complimented Stamos on how he's taken to fatherhood.

"I have to say that in all the variations of John Stamos I've known over the years, watching you become a dad has been my favorite one," she told the actor.

Admitting with a laugh that he "cries a lot," Stamos said son Billy is the "light of our life."