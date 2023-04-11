John Stamos Says Son Billy 'Completes' Him as He Celebrates His 5th Birthday, Shares Party Photos

"I still have a lot to do, but if my whole life was one sentence, then Billy would be the exclamation mark at the end of it," John Stamos wrote of his little boy

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 04:37 PM
John Stamos son Billy birthday
Photo: Caitlin McHugh Stamos

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos are showering their little boy with love on his 5th birthday.

The couple shared individual tributes to their son on Instagram, also giving a glimpse into his Spiderman/Pokémon/Sonic the Hedgehog-themed birthday party over the weekend.

Alongside an adorable photo of Stamos holding a young, giggling Billy up to the sky, the actor wrote, "There is a conceit in corny romcoms where the protagonist says, 'You complete me.' As a Disney guy, I'm down with a certain level of sentimentalism and sappiness, but I never really understood the idea of being 'completed.' I get it now."

"I still have a lot to do, but if my whole life was one sentence, then Billy would be the exclamation mark at the end of it. #happy5birthday🎂," the 59-year-old added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McHugh Stamos, 36, posted a sweet photo of the couple with Billy from his birthday party, where they posed in front of a three-tier cake fit precisely to the theme.

"Billy, your smile melts me. Your hugs are the best. I love our conversations, your jokes, your pranks," wrote the mom of one. "I'm so grateful I get to be your mama. I love you to infinity and beyond! Happiest Birthday!"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Caitlin McHugh Stamos
C: Caption . PHOTO: Caitlin McHugh Stamos
R: Caption . PHOTO: Caitlin McHugh Stamos

McHugh Stamos also included additional pictures from Billy's celebration on her Instagram Story, showing off some of the "delicious multi-themed treats" and decorations from his party.

The Full House star joined Live! With Kelly and Ryan in October where host Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos served as the day's hosts. During the chat, Ripa complimented Stamos on how he's taken to fatherhood.

"I have to say that in all the variations of John Stamos I've known over the years, watching you become a dad has been my favorite one," she told the actor.

Admitting with a laugh that he "cries a lot," Stamos said son Billy is the "light of our life."

Related Articles
Heather Dubrow family trip
Heather Dubrow Calls Son Ace, Daughter Kat Her 'Babies' as She Shares Photos from Family Trip
Eve family Morocco
Eve Shares Adorable Photos with Son Wilde Wolf, 14 Months, on Moroccan Vacation: 'Family Time'
Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos
Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos
Ashley Graham Shares Glimpses of Her Three Sons Enjoying an Easter Egg Hunt: 'Happy Resurrection Day
Ashley Graham Shares Glimpses of Three Sons Enjoying an Easter Egg Hunt: 'Happy Resurrection Day'
Kail Lowry's Son Isaac Shows Off His Fashion Sense in Color-Coordinated Pastel Easter Outfit
Kailyn Lowry's Son Isaac, 13, Shows Off His Fashion Sense in Color-Coordinated Pastel Spring Outfit
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Polaroids of Kids Stormi and Aire: 'Adventures with My Angels'
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks: Photos
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebration with Their Kids
Audrey Roloff Reflects on Easter as She Poses with All Three Kids: 'Peace Unexplainable'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram
Thomas Rhett's 4 Daughters Wear Matching Dresses with a Cowboy Boot Print: 'Happy Easter Y'all'
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband and 3 Kids for Easter
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Photo with Husband and 3 Kids as They Celebrate Easter: 'Family'
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Family Easter Snap
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Fun Family Easter Snap
Neil Patrick Harris Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Easter with Their Twins: 'Grateful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1kgxGJve7/?hl=en 🐰 Crew 1d
Ozzy Osbourne Celebrates Easter Sunday with Wife Sharon and Son Jack's 4 Daughters
https://www.instagram.com/stories/torispelling/3077525632161600884/?hl=en
Tori Spelling Shares Rare Family Photo with Dean McDermott and Kids: 'Another Wonderful Easter'
Kevin Hart and All Four of His Kids Celebrate Easter on the Beach: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
Kevin Hart Celebrates Easter on the Beach with All Four of His Kids: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie, 14, Towers Over Mom in Easter Family Photo, easter
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie, 14, Towers Over Mom in Easter Family Photo