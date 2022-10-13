John Stamos's little boy is on the mend.

During his appearance on The View Thursday, the actor, 59, shared that his 4½-year-old son Billy recently "broke his wrist" after a mishap on the monkey bars.

While chatting about season 2 of his Disney+ series Big Shot, in which Stamos plays the coach of a girls' basketball team, Stamos said he hopes Billy doesn't get into sports as the actor knows "nothing" about it.

"Is Billy into sports yet? Are you going to start with Little League, maybe?" Sunny Hostin asked Stamos.

"I hope not. I know nothing about sports," the star admitted. "[Billy] was playing a little tee-ball and I was nervous because I was like, 'Oh, I have to sit through that?' But he broke his wrist on the monkey bars the other day and I said, 'See, that's sports. That's what sports does.' "

On Wednesday, the dad of one joined Live! With Kelly and Ryan where host Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos served as the day's hosts. During the chat, Ripa complimented Stamos on how he's taken to fatherhood.

"I have to say that in all the variations of John Stamos I've known over the years, watching you become a dad has been my favorite one," she told the actor.

Admitting with a laugh that he "cries a lot," Stamos said son Billy is the "light of our life."

Stamos then revealed that Billy's "new thing" is that he "likes to say 'poop,' all the time."

He said Billy frequently says "hi poop" and one time, "I was trying to teach him a knock-knock joke" and he kept finding a way to insert the word.

"[He goes,] 'knock, knock?' 'Who's there?' 'Poop.' "

The Full House alum recalled Billy asking him what the word appropriate meant, which he used as an opportunity to talk about the little boy's usage of the word.

"I said, 'Well it's not appropriate to say 'poop' at school or talk about poop at school,' " Stamos said.

"He said, 'Well what if I go to a poop school?' " the actor said with a laugh, adding, "He's smart."