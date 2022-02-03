John Stamos' 3-Year-Old Son Becomes a Full House Fan After Bob Saget's Death: 'He's Obsessed'
John Stamos' son Billy is now a fan of Full House thanks to his father's late costar Bob Saget.
The actor, 58, shared an adorable Instagram video of the preschooler watching an early episode of the ABC hit, that aired from 1987-95, on Tuesday. Saget died suddenly on Jan. 9 at age 65.
In the clip, Stamos shows Billy saying, "this is funny" as he continues to avidly watch the show that features his father as Uncle Jesse and Saget as Danny Tanner.
He shared in the caption that his son "was never interested in Full House and I perfectly fine with that."
"Bob died, now he's obsessed," Stamos added. "I blame Bob."
Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo wrote, "I love this, John" in the comment section while QuestLove shared, "Oh wow. 💚"
Supergirl creator Ali Adler also made the observation that Billy — who Stamos shares with wife Caitlin McHugh — was taking after his dad's television alter ego in one special way.
"He's sporting Uncle Jessie's hair," she shared.
On Sunday, the late actor's family and friends gathered at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles for a star-studded farewell event in his honor.
"After shedding tears and sharing sincere remembrances of their family member, friend, philanthropist and funnyman Bob Saget at his funeral two weeks ago," Stamos told PEOPLE of a farewell event. "It was time for those who loved him most to give him the sendoff he would have truly loved."
He added, "Since Bob left this world mid-joke on a comedy tour, it only felt right to honor his memory in a place where the lights are low, the drinks flow freely, and the gut-punch of pain is overcome with belly laughs of love."