"There's been people wearing masks in his life for a year," the actor tells PEOPLE

John Stamos on 2-Year-Old Son Adapting to COVID-19 Pandemic: He Doesn't 'Know Any Different'

For many young children, including John Stamos' son William "Billy" Christopher, it's hard to remember there was ever a time before the coronavirus pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Full House actor discussed how his 2-year-old son has been handling the pandemic and his willingness to stay safe while socializing with other kids.

The actor, who shared last week that he was self-isolating from his son after being exposed to COVID-19, says Billy has been "very good about wearing masks."

"He's had a few playdates over here," the star says, including one that recently happened while Stamos was "locked upstairs in a room" while in quarantine.

"Yesterday I saw him, through a window like Rapunzel, but he was wearing his mask," he shares.

The You actor, who shares Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, says while it's "pretty rare" for his family to go out these days, his son is "good" about keeping his mask on when they do.

"They don't know any different," Stamos continues. "There's been people wearing masks in his life for a year."

As Stamos has had to self-isolate from his family in a different room, McHugh Stamos, 34, told Billy that his dad "might have some germs" and could need to take a test.

"So every day, he goes, 'Dad, you have germs? You have germs?' " Stamos says.

After previously sharing on Twitter that Billy "went to bed crying" because he couldn't be with his father, Stamos tells PEOPLE that his son is still distressed by the situation.

"He still cries," Stamos says. "He'll FaceTime me, but then he starts crying a lot. 'I want to cuddle,' he says. 'Daddy, I want to cuddle.' "

The star also shares he and his wife, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, are hoping to have another child in the near future. However, the actor says the current timing of his quarantine makes things difficult.

"When I'm locked upstairs in a room and she's downstairs it makes it hard," he says with a laugh.

"We really would like two [kids] and honestly I think when this last quarantine hit, it was the wrong time because it was the right time to make a baby. It's also our anniversary this week, so I'm missing both those things," he adds.