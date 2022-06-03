John Stamos Shares Sweet Photos of 'Little Moments' with Son Billy, 4: 'I Like Those the Best'

John Stamos is appreciating the "little moments" he gets with his son Billy.

On Thursday, the Fuller House star, 58, shared a trio of adorable pictures on Instagram featuring his 3-year-old son, reflecting on the small but important moments with Billy.

In the first shot, Stamos sits in a garden while holding Billy on his lap as the two of them laugh together. The dad of one also included a sweet picture kissing his son on the head as the preschooler is wrapped up in a towel while hanging out with his dad outside.

"The little moments. The 'micro-transactions' that take place in between life's big events. I like those the best," Stamos captioned the thoughtful post.

In April, Stamos and his family celebrated Billy's fourth birthday with a trip to Discovery Cube's Bubblefest.

The actor shared pictures on Instagram from the festivities, where Billy was all smiles as he played in the room full of bubbles. The father-son duo was joined by Stamos' wife Caitlin, his sister Alaina, actor Josh Peck and more.

"Celebrating early 'Billy Birthday' courtesy of his beautiful auntie @alainastamos and @thediscoverycube - We LOVED #bubblefest THANK YOU for a Wonderful Day!" the proud dad captioned the post.

Stamos also spoke to PEOPLE last summer about life at home with his little boy, calling his family of three a "dream come true," especially considering the actor once believed having a family wasn't in the cards.

"I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person," Stamos recalled. "And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy."