John Stamos Shares Adorable Montage of Mirror Selfies with Son in Honor of His 3rd Birthday

John Stamos is showering his son with love on his birthday!

Over the weekend, the actor, 57, celebrated his son William "Billy" Christopher's 3rd birthday on Saturday with a too-cute montage of "after shower" mirror selfies featuring the father-son duo.

In the adorable clip, set to the Beach Boys' track "God Only Knows," Stamos is seen holding his son by his side for more than a dozen silly selfies.

The Full House star and his little boy, whom he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh, make a variety of funny faces in the selfies and take turns kissing one another on the cheek.

The sweet montage also documents Billy as he grows up — and grows longer hair — over the past year.

"I can't put into words the magnitude of the love I feel for this little guy," Stamos captioned the video. "Happy Birthday Son. God only knows what I'd be without you. #aftershowerseries"

Many of Stamos' friends and followers gushed over the heartwarming video in the comments of the post.

"So dang adorable!!!! Happy third birthday, Billy! ❤️," Yvette Nicole Brown replied.

"THIS IS THE BEST EVEEEERRRRRR!!! You are the sweetest dad. Love you both so much!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one user wrote, while another added, "So awesome!! Happy birthday Billy! ❤️"

Earlier this year, Stamos opened up about the heartbreaking experience of having to self-isolate away from his son after the actor was exposed to COVID-19.

The Big Shot star first revealed on social media that he had to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 for the third time, later telling PEOPLE that it was "very difficult" to be separated from Billy.

"He still cries," Stamos said of his son. "He'll FaceTime me, but then he starts crying a lot. 'I want to cuddle,' he says. 'Daddy, I want to cuddle.' "

The You actor said his wife, 34, tried to explain Stamos' situation to their son in a way he could understand.

"Caitlin's been telling him that I might have some germs and I have to take a test," Stamos explained. "So every day, he goes, 'Dad, you have germs? You have germs?' "

The star also told PEOPLE that he and his wife are hoping to have another child in the near future. However, the actor said the timing of his quarantine had made things difficult.