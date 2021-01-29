"My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can't be with his father," Stamos wrote

John Stamos Says He's Self-Isolating from 2-Year-Old Son After Being Exposed to COVID for the Third Time

John Stamos is self-isolating away from his family after being exposed to the novel coronavirus for a third time.

On Friday, the Full House alum, 57, revealed that he's currently in quarantine and shared the heartbreaking side effect of being away from his 2-year-old son, William "Billy" Christopher.

"My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can't be with his father," he wrote in a tweet. "I'm grateful to have a job, it's a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!"

Stamos went on to encourage people to take the coronavirus seriously.

"I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe," he continued. "But people, please follow the rules - your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who may have come into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 should stay at home and quarantine for 10 days.

The CDC says that those who tested negative after a COVID-19 exposure can leave quarantine following seven days of self-isolation.

Stamos shares Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos. The couple welcomed their first child together in April 2018 — nearly six weeks before Billy's due date.

"I waited a long time for a kid," Stamos told PEOPLE in 2019. "I just had to meet the right person to do it with, and to straighten my life out. I was always meant to be a father, I think."

At the time, McHugh Stamos called the actor "a natural" when it comes to parenting.

"He would joke around about how he was never going to change a diaper, but he's pretty good at it!" she said.

As for their baby boy, McHugh Stamos, 34, described Billy as "such a happy, giggly guy."