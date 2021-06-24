"He's definitely a Disney kid," the actor, who recently partnered with Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Bread, says of his son

John Stamos Says Son Billy, 3, Is 'Starting to Appreciate' the Magic of Disney Theme Parks

Like father, like son! John Stamos is passing down his love of Disney to his young child.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Bread, the 57-year-old actor expressed his love for William "Billy" Christopher, 3, being at an age where he can finally start to appreciate the Disney theme parks.

Calling his little guy - whom he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos - "a Disney kid," Stamos says that "it's wonderful to see Billy get excited about stuff now."

"We took him [to the Disney parks] a bunch [when he was younger]," he tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think he went there when he wasn't even a year old yet because I was working down there and we all went."

"He's definitely a Disney kid because he loves [the movies]," the Big Shot star adds. "His first movie he loved that he watched was Coco. [He watched it] before he could barely talk. He was like 'Coco, Coco.' He loves Coco, he loves Moana. He loves those animated [films]."

Stamos is no stranger to being a Disney fan himself and has even celebrated major milestones at the Orlando and Anaheim-based theme parks over the years.

Back in 2017, the actor announced his engagement to then-girlfriend McHugh Stamos with a sweet Instagram post. The Fuller House star shared a magical drawing of himself and the actress in front of the castle at Disneyland, writing in his caption, "I asked … she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after."

At the time, Stamos' rep confirmed that the actor proposed to McHugh Stamos at the theme park resort in a statement to PEOPLE. He made a short film of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films, ending the video with The Little Mermaid - which encouraged Stamos to "just ask the girl."

The actor then whisked her to 21 Royal, where they celebrated with their families. "John and Caitlin are very much in love and supportive of each other. John is so happy with Caitlin and his friends and family love her just as much," a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE. "John and Caitlin have an incredible amount in common, not to mention their love for Disney!"

Then, a year later, the couple got married, later celebrating their first week of marriage with a fun-filled honeymoon at Disney World. McHugh Stamos was pregnant with son Billy at the time.

Clad in matching bride and groom mouse ears, Stamos posted a photo of the newlyweds sharing a smooch in front of Cinderella's castle. "#oneweek (and they said it wouldn't last)," he captioned the loved-up snap, before calling himself the "#happiestmanonearth."

McHugh Stamos also celebrated their marriage milestone on Instagram, sharing a picture of the pair posing in front of a tower in the park with their celebratory mouse ears. "Perfect way to begin our #happilyeverafter," she wrote.

The pair previously tied the knot on Feb 3. 2018 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California, a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They exchanged vows in front of family and close friends. It was a very touching ceremony. There were tears, but mostly smiles," the source said. "John and Caitlyn looked very happy."

Now, Stamos has his latest partnership with Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat bringing sweetness to his life as the bread company debuts their new whole grains small slice line.

Stamos says the partnership with them came naturally as he used the brand's bread in his everyday life as he shot his Disney+ series and didn't even know it.

"I'm very aware of what I eat and how it impacts my overall health and wellness. Knowing I need the right fuel to keep me going throughout my schedule, I don't want to sacrifice nutrition for flavor," Stamos said in a prior press release. "My family and I are loving the new small slice varieties."

The brand, Stamos says, is also a "really classy company" that has values that align with his own. "I went to the food bank last week and took the cast of Big Shot," he tells PEOPLE. "I was raising money for them and sending money for the L.A. Food Bank and then ... Oroweat saw that I was there and donated $25,000 in our name."