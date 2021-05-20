John Stamos shared that his son Billy, 3, recently became potty trained, but has an unconventional way of using the toilet

John Stamos Reveals the Interesting Way His Son Billy, 3, Goes to the Bathroom

John Stamos' son Billy is officially potty trained — but he isn't using the toilet how one might think.

On Wednesday, the Big Shot actor, 57, appeared on The View where he discussed his 3-year-old's most recent milestone: becoming potty trained.

Stamos, who shares his son with his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, shared that Billy just achieved the feat, but is still using the toilet in an interesting way.

"First of all, you're always trying to protect your kids so they don't kill themselves, but this how he learned to pee," Stamos said, before demonstrating on a chair behind him.

"He climbs up on the toilet like this, then pees like this," Stamos said as he perched himself horizontally on top of the chair.

"He's potty trained but I'm just afraid he's gonna smack his head on the bowl," Stamos continued. "Anyways he's a joy, the greatest highlight of my life."

Last month, Stamos opened up to PEOPLE about life with his young son, sharing that Billy is already into performing.

"We've been watching [comedian] Bill Irwin to learn how to pantomime and tip hats," said Stamos. "Everything's a bit to him. He's the most charming kid!"

The star said while he was shooting his series Big Shot, his son would occasionally visit him on set.

john stamos caitlin mchugh and son billy John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy | Credit: Caitlin Mchugh/Instagram

"Billy came to the show a couple of times and he loved the girls, believe it or not," the actor said. "He's a flirt, I don't know where he got it!"

After a difficult year amid the pandemic, Stamos said he learned to embrace every moment with his family.

"[The pandemic] illuminates what's important and what's not," he shared. "Caitlin and I have come out much stronger."