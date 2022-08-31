Celebrity Parents John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry' "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," John Stamos wrote on Instagram By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 08:25 AM Share Tweet Pin Email John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones! On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts. In the pic, Billy stands slightly behind his dad in khaki shorts with shaggy hair and a side-swept part. Stamos, who shares Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, frequently posts about big events and everyday moments with his family. John Stamos Shares Sweet Photos of 'Little Moments' with Son Billy, 4: 'I Like Those the Best' John Stamos/Instagram Earlier this week, the trio enjoyed the Spider-Man-themed "Glow Webs Glow" experience at the Santa Monica Pier. "Wonderful day at "Glow Webs Glow" event celebrating Season 2 of #SpideyandhisAmazingFriends," Stamos captioned a carousel of shots on Instagram, showing the happy family. "I have the honor of playing one of his friends, Iron Man. @disneyjunior #marvel @disneyplus @caitlinskybound." John Stamos Strikes a Superhero Pose with Son Billy During Outing at Disney California Adventure In June, the actor shared more low-key pictures of him and Billy just hanging out in the backyard. In the first shot, Stamos sits in a garden while holding Billy on his lap as the two of them laugh together. The dad of one also included a sweet picture kissing his son on the head as the preschooler is wrapped up in a towel. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "The little moments. The 'micro-transactions' that take place in between life's big events. I like those the best," Stamos captioned the thoughtful post.