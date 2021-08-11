John Stamos Poses for Adorable Photos with Wife Caitlin and Son Billy for PEOPLE Family Issue

John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos can't get enough of their little boy.

The Full House star, 58, his actress wife and their 3-year-old son Billy are the cover stars of the PEOPLE Family Issue — and their photos couldn't be cuter.

For this week's issue, on newsstands Friday, the trio adorably matched their outfits, even down to the shoes. The family of the three sported light gray suits with white collared shirts and blue ties.

While Stamos and his wife, 35, wore similar Adidas sneakers with laces, Billy rocked a special pair complete with Velcro.

"I still don't know where he came from, he looks nothing like either of us," Caitlin teases of her son in this week's issue.

"He doesn't look anything like us, and I stare at his face sometimes, like, 'How?' " adds Stamos.

Stamos, who wed Caitlin in 2018, calls his family of three a "dream come true," especially considering the actor, who most recently starred on Big Shot, once believed having a family wasn't in the cards.

"I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person," Stamos recalls. "And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy."

Ultimately, the actor says he attributes finding Caitlin to "straightening up my life." Says the Fuller House star: "I wasn't deserving of it yet I think. But six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person. And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately. I said, 'I have to be good for that to make it work.' "

The Fuller House star previously told PEOPLE that fatherhood is "better than I imagined. I wanted kids my whole life. And I'm just so grateful."

Stamos appears to have passed the acting bug down to the next generation. "We've been watching [comedian] Bill Irwin to learn how to pantomime and tip hats," he told PEOPLE in April.

"Everything's a bit to him," he added of Billy. "He's the most charming kid!"